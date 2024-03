Ingram will be in net Tuesday at home against the Blackhawks, per Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site.

Ingram is in search of his first win since Jan. 22 against the Penguins. Although the 26-year-old hasn't won in over a month, he has recorded a .909 save percentage and a 17-15-3 record. He will look to get in the win column as the Blackhawks have lost their last 22 road games.