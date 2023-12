Ingram stopped 26 shots in Monday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

Ingram didn't have to do much after the Coyotes scored five goals in the opening period, though he was excellent in his own right, stopping 26 shots to pick up his second shutout of the year. The 26-year-old Ingram has now won five straight starts, posting a stellar .968 save percentage in that span. He's now 11-3-0 with a .930 save percentage and 2.23 GAA this season while firming his grasp on the starting job in Arizona.