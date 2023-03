Ingram made 41 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado on Saturday.

He was brilliant, especially in the third period when the Avs outshot the Yotes 19-0. Ingram couldn't stop Cale Makar in overtime. The defender cut through the middle of the ice, around an Arizona blueliner, and finished with a backhander. Ingram has lost four straight games (0-2-2), and he has faced 159 shots in that span (18 goals allowed).