Ingram stopped 40 of 43 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh's final goal was scored into an empty net. The ice was tilted all night as the Pens out-shot the Coyotes in every period, including a 12-4 gap in the third, but Ingram did his best to keep his team in the game with a season-high 40 saves. Every puck that beat him also came on special teams -- two power-play tallies, plus a goal on a shorthanded breakaway by Jeff Carter. It's Ingram's third straight loss on the heels of a five-start win streak, and the 26-year-old netminder has given up 12 goals on 98 shots (.878 save percentage) during the slump.