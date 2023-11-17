Ingram stopped 39 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus fired 17 shots at Ingram in the first period alone, and the 26-year-old netminder denied them all as he won his sixth straight decision. The Coyotes have stuck with a strict timeshare in net over the last few weeks, meaning it will likely be Karel Vejmelka's turn between the pipes Saturday in Winnipeg, but Ingram is doing his best to convince coach Andre Tourigny he deserves to be the team's No. 1 -- over his winning streak he's posted a 2.86 GAA and .916 save percentage, while Vejmelka has a 1-4-2 record with a 3.42 GAA and .894 save percentage over the same stretch.