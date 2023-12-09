Ingram kicked out 24 of 29 shots in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Saturday.

Ingram also surrendered four markers in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday, making this just the second time in 2023-24 that the 26-year-old goaltender has allowed at least three goals in two straight appearances (the other instance occurred from Nov. 7-11). He's 11-5-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 17 outings this year. While Ingram is working through a rough patch, he's been fairly consistent this campaign, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him rebound soon. Arizona's road trip will continue with games in Buffalo and Pittsburgh on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and Ingram will likely start in one of those two contests.