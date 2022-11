Ingram stopped 23 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Ingram did well early on, trading saves with Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin for much of the first two periods. All four goals against Ingram came in the last 25 minutes of the contest, and it led to him taking his fourth loss in five outings. He's given up 18 goals on 138 shots so far in a backup role to Karel Vejmelka, so Ingram's fantasy appeal is limited to the deepest of formats where goalie starts are hard to come by.