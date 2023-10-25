Ingram surrendered three goals on nine shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Ingram was chased at 12:34 of the first period after allowing a third goal in a span of 4:21. The 26-year-old had been very sharp to start the year before this poor outing -- he's now saved 56 of 63 shots over three contests. The silver lining from Tuesday's game was that the Coyotes' offense covered his damage, sparing him from taking the loss. Karel Vejmelka seems likely to get the starting nod for Friday's rematch against the Kings at Mullett Arena.