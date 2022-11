Ingram allowed three goals on 10 shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Ingram lasted just 11:18 into the game before head coach Andre Tourigny swapped in Karel Vejmelka. The Coyotes couldn't cover Ingram's damage, handing him his third loss in four appearances. He's allowed at least three goals in each of them, so he's not looking like much of a viable option in most fantasy formats. The 25-year-old has alternated with Vejmelka lately, as neither goalie has established much momentum.