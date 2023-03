Ingram will face the Devils at home Sunday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Ingram has lost two straight games, yielding 10 goals on 75 shots in the process. The 25-year-old has fallen to 5-13-4 with a 3.34 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 22 games. He's posted a .916 save percentage at home while earning four of his five wins at Mullett Arena.