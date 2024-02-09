Ingram stopped three of six shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Ingram was nearly tagged for four goals, but one was overturned on a video review. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old was pulled midway through the first period and had to watch from the bench as Karel Vejmelka stopped all 28 shots sent his way. Ingram has been the better of the Coyotes' goalies this year with a 17-12-1 record, a 2.69 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 33 appearances, but this was his third straight loss. That may open the door for Vejmelka to get more starts in the short term.