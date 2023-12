Ingram stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 win against St. Louis on Saturday.

Ingram's shutout bid was ended by Brandon Saad, who scored midway through the third period. Nevertheless, this was Ingram's fourth straight win, and he's allowed just five goals over that span. The 26-year-old has a 10-3-0 record, 2.41 GAA and .926 save percentage in 14 contests this campaign.