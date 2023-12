Ingram stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

It's the third straight victory for Ingram, who's allowed just six goals on 116 shots over his last four outings. He improved to 9-3-0 with an impressive .922 save percentage on the season. After splitting work with Karel Vejmelka earlier this year, Ingram's started the Coyotes' last five games as he appears to have earned the primary starting job.