Ingram posted a 34-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Ingram snapped his two-game skid with an impressive performance to earn his first shutout of the year. The game was scoreless until Clayton Keller scored 10:38 into the third period to get the Coyotes on the board. Ingram continues to impress while sharing the net with Karel Vejmelka. Ingram is 7-3-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 11 appearances. If the timeshare between the pipes continues for Arizona, Vejmelka would face the Lightning on Tuesday while Ingram would get the Avalanche on Thursday. Both of those games are in Arizona.