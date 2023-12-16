Ingram recorded a 21-save shutout in Friday's 1-0 win over the Sharks.

A couple of video reviews took goals off the board for the Sharks, preserving Ingram's shutout. He'd lost his last three outings, giving up 12 goals in that span. All three of Ingram's shutouts this season have come since Nov. 25. The 26-year-old is at 12-6-0 with a 2.41 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 19 appearances. Karel Vejmelka will start Saturday versus the Sabres, but Ingram is likely to get the nod for Tuesday's game versus the Senators.