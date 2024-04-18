Ingram stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Ingram played well in what's likely to be the last game for the Coyotes' franchise in Arizona. The 27-year-old finished year well, winning four of his last six starts. He concludes the campaign at 23-21-3 with a 2.91 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 50 appearances. Ingram was also one of four goalies to lead the league with six shutouts. This was his first season of a three-year contract, though he'll likely be sharing the crease again with Karel Vejmelka in 2024-25.