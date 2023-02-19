Ingram stopped 23 of 23 shots coming in relief, losing a 6-5 contest in a shootout to the Kings on Saturday.

After Karel Vejmelka got pulled after allowing five goals in the first period, Ingram gave the Coyotes a chance to claw back into the game by stopping all 23 shots he faced. He would eventually register a shootout loss. Dating back to his shutout versus Tampa Bay, Ingram has stopped all 70 of the shots he has faced. With his strong play of late, Ingram could begin to carve more playing time in a timeshare with Karel Vejmelka.