Ingram stopped 28 of 30 shots, leading the Coyotes to a 3-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Ingram allowed a goal to Sean Monahan in the first period and a power-play goal to Brendan Gallagher in the third, but shut the door on the Canadiens the rest of the way to earn his third win on the season. He improves his record to 3-1-0 with a 2.39 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Canadian netminder should continue to split starts with Karel Vejmelka for the time being.