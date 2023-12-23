Ingram will be between the visiting pipes versus Colorado on Saturday, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Ingram was pulled in his last start after giving up three first-period goals on six shots versus Ottawa. The Coyotes came back to win 4-3 with Karel Vejmelka picking up the victory. Ingram has been excellent in net for most of the season, going 12-6-0 with a 2.55 GAA, .919 save percentage and three shutouts. Ingram will have a tough matchup as the Avalanche have found the back of the net 120 times, second in the NHL.