Ingram will patrol the home crease Sunday against Colorado, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram is coming off a 27-save effort in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton. He has a 6-13-7 record this season with a 3.39 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Ingram has stopped 69 of 75 shots in two games against the Avalanche this year en route to a mark of 1-0-1. Colorado ranks 15th in the league this campaign with 3.25 goals per game.