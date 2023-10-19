Ingram will get the road start in net versus St. Louis on Thursday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram was solid in his first start of the season, a 2-1 road loss to the Rangers on Monday, stopping 26 of 28 shots. He played in 27 NHL games last season, going 6-13-8 with a 3.36 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He will face the Blues, who have scored only three times in two games this season.