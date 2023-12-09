Watch Now:

Ingram will defend the visiting crease versus Boston on Saturday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram saw his five-game winning streak come to an end Thursday, giving up four goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers. It has been a dream season thus far for Ingram, who has taken over the No. 1 spot with the Coyotes. He is 11-4-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .925 save percentage. Ingram will have his hands full again Saturday as he faces the Bruins, who are tied for the lead the Eastern Conference with 37 points.

