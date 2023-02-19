Ingram will patrol the home crease Sunday against Columbus, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram blanked the Lightning with 47 saves in a 1-0 shootout win Wednesday. He also stopped all 23 shots faced in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings after entering the contest in relief. Ingram has a 4-11-4 record this season with a 3.23 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Blue Jackets rank 30th in the league this campaign with 2.55 goals per game.