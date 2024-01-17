Ingram allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

After blanking Calgary through the first two periods, Ingram surrendered a pair of goals in the final frame before giving up the game-winner to Yegor Sharangovich in overtime. It was a disappointing finish for the 26-year-old netminder, following a 38-save shutout in his last outing against Minnesota. Ingram is now 15-8-1 with a .918 save percentage and 2.52 GAA this season. The Coyotes are back in action Thursday on the road in Vancouver.