Ingram surrendered six goals on 40 shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

After blanking Chicago in the opening frame, Ingram was tagged for four goals in the second and another two in the third before Colin Blackwell added an empty-netter to stick Ingram with the loss. The 26-year-old netminder has dropped 10 of his last 11 outings, struggling to an .880 save percentage in that span. Overall, Ingram's 18-17-3 with a .909 save percentage and 2.86 GAA on the season.