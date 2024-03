Ingram stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Ingram was the busier netminder on the night, including a second period where the Stars fired 16 shots at him. The 26-year old goaltender allowed a goal in each period for a .912 save percentage. Lately, Ingram has been splitting the workload between the pipes with Karel Vejmelka so managers have to keep an eye out for who will be starting each game for Arizona.