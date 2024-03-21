Ingram allowed five goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

After blanking Dallas in the first period, Ingram unraveled in the second, surrendering three goals within five minutes before giving up another pair in the final frame. The 26-year-old netminder has dropped 11 of his last 13 starts, struggling to an .884 save percentage in that span while losing some playing time to Karel Vejmelka. Overall, Ingram is 19-18-3 on the season with a .908 save percentage and 2.87 GAA.