Ingram surrendered five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

It was a tough night for Ingram, who allowed a pair of goals in the opening period and another three in the third, coming off a 28-save shutout in his last start against Anaheim. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder falls to 13-8-0 with a .916 save percentage and 2.61 GAA on the season. Karel Vejmelka will likely get the nod in Arizona's next game Sunday versus Winnipeg, lining up Ingram for a home matchup with the Bruins on Tuesday.