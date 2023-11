Ingram allowed four goals on 25 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

It was a tough night for Ingram, who saw his five-game winning streak snapped in just his second loss of the season. The 26-year-old netminder is now 6-2-0 with a .911 save percentage while splitting starts with Karel Vejmelka this season. Vejmelka will likely start Arizona's next game on Wednesday versus St. Louis, lining up Ingram for a road matchup with the Golden Knights on Saturday.