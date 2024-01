Ingram allowed two goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Ingram held a potent Vancouver offense to just two goals Thursday, but the Coyotes couldn't provide enough support offensively in the 2-1 defeat. The 26-year-old Ingram has dropped two of his last three outings despite allowing just five goals on 94 shots in that span. Overall, he's 15-9-1 with a .918 save percentage and 2.51 GAA this season. The Coyotes are back home Saturday for a matchup with the Predators.