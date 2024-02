Ingram will be between the pipes at home versus Vegas on Thursday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram has dropped four of his last six outings, posting a 2-3-1, 2.97 GAA and .906 save percentage. Despite the 26-year-old netminder's struggles, he figures to remain the primary option for the Yotes ahead of Karel Vejmelka. With just three more victories, Ingram will reach the 20-win threshold for the first time in his young NHL career.