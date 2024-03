Ingram will be between the pipes on the road against Dallas on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram has been wildly inconsistent of late, giving up four or more goals in three of his last seven appearances while also recording a pair of wins in which he gave up one or fewer. Still, the 26-year-old backstop continues to see the majority of the workload ahead of Karel Vejmelka, at least for the time being.