Ingram allowed two goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Ingram's been solid to start the campaign, surrendering four goals on 54 shots through his first two games. The 26-year-old netminder was expected to backup Karel Vejmelka after going 6-13-8 with a .907 save percentage last year. However, the two goaltenders have each had two starts apiece through Arizona's first four contests. If the two continue to alternate starts, Ingram's next appearance would come on the road next week against the Kings.