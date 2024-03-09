Ingram stopped all 28 shots he faced in Friday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old netminder hadn't won a game since Jan. 22, going 0-7-2 over his last nine starts with a 4.22 GAA and .872 save percentage, but Ingram was locked in Friday as he busted his slump. The shutout was his sixth of the season, moving him into a tie for the league lead with Tristan Jarry, although oddly neither goalie is having an outstanding season otherwise. Through a career-high 40 appearances, Ingram holds an 18-16-3 record with a 2.78 GAA and .911 save percentage.