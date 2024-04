Ingram will be stationed between the pipes in Calgary on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ingram has alternated starts with Karel Vejmelka since early March. During that stretch, Ingram has gone 4-4-0 with a .900 save percentage in eight contests. For the year, the 27-year-old is 22-20-3 with a 2.86 GAA and six shutouts through 48 appearances.