Ingram will be in goal for Tuesday's home clash with Ottawa, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram is coming off a 21-save shutout performance versus the Sharks on Friday. The backstop has played in 11 of the Coyotes' last 13 contests, posting a 6-5-0 record and 2.18 GAA along the way. With some extra time off around Christmas Day, the 26-year-old netminder could play all three games leading up to the holiday break.