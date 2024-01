Ingram will defend the road net Saturday against Carolina, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram permitted six goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay, which ended his modest two-game winning streak. Through 31 games played, he has posted a 17-10-11 record with five shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Hurricanes sit 10th in the league this campaign with 3.38 goals per contest.