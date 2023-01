Ingram will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Anaheim, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram is coming off a 35-save effort in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Dallas. He has a posted a .923 save percentage in his past six starts despite a 2-4-0 record during that stretch. Ingram has a mark of 3-10-1 this season with a 3.70 GAA and an .893 save percentage. The Ducks rank 32nd in the league with 2.34 goals per game this campaign.