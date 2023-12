Ingram is expected to start Friday at home against San Jose, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram has been great this campaign with an 11-6-0 record, 2.56 GAA and .921 save percentage in 18 contests. However, he's lost his last three starts while allowing 12 goals on 98 shots (.878 save percentage). Making the situation more dangerous for Ingram is the fact that the Sharks' offense has been fantastic lately, averaging 3.78 goals per game over their last nine games.