Ingram is expected to start on the road against Columbus on Thursday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram has a 5-1-0 record, 2.87 GAA and .911 save percentage in seven outings this season. Although he's won his last four games, he did surrender five goals on 41 shots (.878 save percentage) in his last start Saturday versus Nashville. Columbus is tied for 25th offensively this campaign with 2.75 goals per contest.