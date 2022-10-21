Ingram stopped 24 of 29 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Montreal's final goal was scored into an empty net. Ingram's Coyotes debut was a rough one, and he especially would probably like another crack at a Cole Caufield tally in the first period, but the netminder got little help from his defense, and the Habs took a 5-0 lead into the third period before the Coyotes even got on the board. After being claimed off waivers from Nashville last week, it's not yet clear if Arizona plans to keep Ingram around as Karel Vejmelka's backup for the long haul, or will try to sneak him through waivers and send him down to the AHL as organizational depth.