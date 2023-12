Ingram will get the starting nod on the road against Anaheim on Friday, Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Ingram has lost four of his last six outings, posting a 1-4-0 record and 3.68 GAA to go with one shutout. The 26-year-old backstop has been splitting starts with Karel Vejmelka, a trend that should continue into 2024. On the year, Ingram is sporting a 12-7-0 record with three shutouts, both of which are personal bests for the youngster.