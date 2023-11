Ingram will face the Predators on Saturday, Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game reports.

The Coyotes have split the net evenly between Karel Vejmelka and Ingram this season with Saturday's tilt in Nashville, Ingram's turn to start. Ingram has won his last three starts in a row, giving up six goals on 98 shots. Overall Ingram is 4-1-0 in six appearances, with a 2.47 GAA and .919 save percentage. He will face the Predators, who are tied for 23rd in NHL scoring with 37 goals in 13 games.