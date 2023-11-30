Ingram will be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Thursday, Leah Merrall of Phnx Sports reports.

Ingram has been great this season, taking over as the No. 1 goaltender in Arizona from Karel Vejmelka. Ingram is 8-3-0 with a 2.49 GAA and .924 save percentage this season and has been especially good in his last two games as he has given up one goal on 65 shots. Ingram is in tough as Colorado is sitting atop the Central Division standings with 30 points, eight better than the sixth-place Coyotes.