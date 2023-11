Ingram will get the starting nod at home versus Montreal on Thursday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram has been splitting the starts with Karel Vejmelka, who will take the first game of the Yotes' back-to-back against Anaheim on Wednesday. In his four outings this season, the 26-year-old Ingram has posted a 2-1-0 record, 2.51 GAA and .914 save percentage.