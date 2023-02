Ingram will get the starting nod on the road versus Dallas on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram has just one regulation loss in his last six contests, posting a 2-1-3 record along with a 2.31 GAA and .939 save percentage. While Ingram mans the crease Wednesday, Karel Vejmelka will be between the pipes for the first game fo the Yotyes' back-to-back against Chicago on Tuesday.