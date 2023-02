Ingram will get the starting nod at home versus the Lightning on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram has faced 40 or more shots in four of his last five contests and, perhaps unsurprisingly, has come up short with a 1-2-2 record and .919 save percentage. The netminder should continue to see a heavy workload moving forward as he splits the goaltending duties with Karel Vejmelka moving forward.