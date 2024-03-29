Ingram stopped 33 of 37 shots in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Ingram wasn't great, but the Coyotes' offense made up for it to halt the Predators' point streak at 18 games. The 26-year-old netminder has three wins in his last seven games, but he's given up at least three goals in five of those contests. He's at 20-19-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. The Coyotes are rotating goalie starts again, so Karel Vejmelka is projected for Saturday's game versus the Rangers while Ingram would likely start Wednesday against the Canucks.