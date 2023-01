Ingram allowed two goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

The pair of goals came 49 seconds apart in the second period, sending Ingram to one of his unluckier losses of the season. The 25-year-old has allowed a total of nine goals across his last four appearances -- a noticeable improvement from earlier in the season. He's at 2-9-1 with a 3.76 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 12 appearances. He'll be back on the bench Sunday when Karel Vejmelka starts versus the Jets.