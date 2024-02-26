Ingram stopped 28 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Ingram missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, and he drew a tough assignment in his return. The Coyotes showed some resolve to erase a two-goal deficit, but Kyle Connor's tally 33 seconds into the extra session sent Ingram to his sixth straight defeat (0-4-2). The 26-year-old Ingram is now at 17-13-3 with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 36 appearances. Karel Vejmelka did nothing to claim the No. 1 job in Ingram's absence, and it's possible the two goalies will alternate starts until a hot hand emerges.